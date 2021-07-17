Thiruvananthapuram: To tackle dowry-related crimes, a Pink Protection Project will come into force in Kerala on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the project will be initiated to ensure the safety of women.

“Dowry-related harassment, cybercrime and other crimes against women have been on the rise and the government has taken steps to tackle it,” said Vijayan.

As part of the project, Pink Janamaithri Beat will be rolled out. Vijayan said that the idea was to stop domestic violence cases before they happen.

“At present, such incidents come to light only when a police complaint is filed. Specially trained woman police officers under the Pink Janamaithri Beat will work with panchayat members and the public and visit the households,” said Vijayan.

The chief minister added that the pink patrol will be strengthened at all public places and a Pink Control Room will also become operational in all 14 districts.

Besides, a Pink Shadow Patrol and Pink Romeo squad comprising woman policewoman on bullet patrol will come into force, said the chief minister.