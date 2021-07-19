COVID-19: 9,931 cases in Kerala on Monday, TPR crosses 11%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,931 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,70,368.
In the last 24 hours, 89,654 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.08 per cent. So far, 2,54,31,248 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
As many as 13,206 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,33,258.
The active cases touched 1,21,708, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload has remained above 1-lakh for the past 19 days.
With 58 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,408.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 1615
Kozhikode 1022
Thrissur 996
Ernakulam 921
Palakkad 846
Kollam 802
Thiruvananthapuram 700
Kannur 653
Kasaragod 646
Alappuzha 613
Kottayam 484
Wayanad 247
Pathanamthitta 239
Idukki 147
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1132
Kollam 975
Pathanamthitta 447
Alappuzha 605
Kottayam 539
Idukki 196
Ernakulam 1197
Thrissur 1429
Palakkad 799
Malappuram 2504
Kozhikode 1718
Wayanad 426
Kannur 682
Kasaragod 557
Vaccination
More than one lakh healthcare workers in Kerala are awaiting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even though six months have passed since the vaccination drive began in the state.
Experts say two doses of vaccine are mandatory for developing immunity against the virus. One of the reasons nearly 50 to 100 healthcare personnel are turning COVID-19 positive daily is likely because they are to be administered the second dose.
Over one lakh frontline workers including police have not received the second dose of vaccine.
So far the state has received 1,60,87,960 doses of vaccine. Six lakh more doses were given taking into account the number of additional doses provided against possible wastage.
Testing and quarantine
A total of 4,06,804 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,82,081 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,723 are in hospitals.
2,137 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.