Over 1 lakh health workers await 2nd COVID vaccine shot in Kerala, half of 18+ population receive first jab

Thiruvananthapuram: More than one lakh healthcare workers in Kerala are awaiting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even though six months have passed since the vaccination drive began in the state.

Experts say two doses of vaccine are mandatory for developing immunity against the virus. One of the reasons nearly 50 to 100 healthcare personnel are turning COVID-19 positive daily is likely because they are to be administered the second dose.

Over one lakh frontline workers including police have not received the second dose of vaccine.

According to health department statistics, 5.24 lakh healthcare workers have taken first dose of Covid vaccine. Those who took the second dose stood at 4.42 lakh, thus over 1.03 lakh are on the waiting list.

In Ernakulam about 17,000 healthcare personnel are yet to get the second dose. Their numbers in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram are 15,000 and 10,000 respectively.

As per the health department's figures 5.57 lakh frontline workers received the first dose while those who got second dose are 4.49 lakh. In Thiruvananthapuram district alone 17,000 frontline workers are waiting for the second dose.

Health department officials say the delay has been caused due the decision to fix 84 days gap between the first and second doses. Those contracting COVID-19 after getting the first dose are administered the second dose late.

The department has directed the district authorities to administer vaccine to the frontline workers at the earliest.

More than half of people above 18 get first dose

More than 50 percent of people above 18 years of age have been given the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

A total of 1,66,89,600 people have received the first and second dose. Of these 1,20,10,450 received the first dose and 46,79,150 got the second dose.

Among the 18-plus age category 50.04 percent got first dose and 19.5 percent received the second dose respectively, stated health minister Veena George.

Of the total population of the state, 35.95 percent have received the first dose and 14 percent got both doses.

So far 86,70,691 women and 80,16,121 men have been vaccinated. The figures are 39,84,992 in the 18-44 age group, 58,13,498 in the 45-60 age group and 68,91,110 persons in the 60 and above age group.

Ernakulam and Thirivananthapuram districts are leading in the vaccination drive.

So far the state has received 1,60,87,960 doses of vaccine. Six lakh more doses were given taking into account the number of additional doses provided against possible wastage.