Six years rigorous imprisonment for an accused in Kalamassery bus burning case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST Updated: July 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Kochi: The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam has sentenced KA Anoop, an accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case, to six years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,60,000.

The native of North Paravoor was convicted on July 15 and sentenced on July 19.

The case was registered on September 9, 2005, in connection with the hijacking and setting ablaze of a government of Tamil Nadu bus that was plying between Ernakulam and Salem.

There are 14 accused in the case, including Sufia Madani, wife of PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani. The accused had torched the vehicle in retaliation for the detention of Madani over the Coimbatore blast case.

Terror-accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer is the first accused in the case that had been taken over by the NIA in 2010.

Anoop had been absconding abroad and was arrested on April 7, 2016, according to the NIA report.

He is convicted under sections 120B, 121A, 323, 364, 435, 506 (ii) of the IPC and section 4 of the PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act, 1984 besides a couple of sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The court informed the trial against the remaining accused is ongoing.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout