Kochi: The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam has sentenced KA Anoop, an accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case, to six years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,60,000.

The native of North Paravoor was convicted on July 15 and sentenced on July 19.

The case was registered on September 9, 2005, in connection with the hijacking and setting ablaze of a government of Tamil Nadu bus that was plying between Ernakulam and Salem.

There are 14 accused in the case, including Sufia Madani, wife of PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani. The accused had torched the vehicle in retaliation for the detention of Madani over the Coimbatore blast case.

Terror-accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer is the first accused in the case that had been taken over by the NIA in 2010.

Anoop had been absconding abroad and was arrested on April 7, 2016, according to the NIA report.

He is convicted under sections 120B, 121A, 323, 364, 435, 506 (ii) of the IPC and section 4 of the PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act, 1984 besides a couple of sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The court informed the trial against the remaining accused is ongoing.