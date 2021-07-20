Kerala Admin Tribunal: Govt endorses ex-IAS officer Dr Pradeep Kumar, leaves out four DGPs

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has recommended retired Indian Administrative Service officer Dr Prem Kumar as a member of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). A selection committee comprising Chief Justice of the High Court, Chief Secretary and PSC Chairman selected Pradeep Kumar from among seven applicants for the post.

The government chose Pradeep Kumar leaving out four officers in the rank of Director General Police (DGP). These DGPs include State Police Chief Anil Kant and Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh.

Pradeep Kumar, who was a Kerala cadre IAS officer and native of Jharkhand, retired as the project director of National Disaster Management Authority while holding the rank of chief secretary.

Besides Pradeep Kumar, State Police Chief Anil Kant, Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh, former DGPs A Hemachandran, Mohammad Yasin, former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K Gopalakrishnan and former Odisha Electricity Board member Rajesh Sharma had applied for the post.

Former DGP Rajesh Dewan is currently a member of KAT. This is perhaps the reason why the government decided to have an IAS officer as the second member of KAT. Rishiraj Singh retires from service on July 31 while the incumbent SPC Anil Kant will attain superannuation seven months later.

8,561 files pending

Cases have been piling up before the KAT in the absence of chairman and member. Till April end, 8,561 cases are pending before the tribunal. KAT deals with the cases of government employees, job applicants and matters related to PSC appointments.

KAT has two division benches in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Ernakulam. After the retirement of chairman Justice T R Ramachandran Nair , the new head has not been appointed yet. As of now two judicial members and one administrative member are considering the cases.

Judicial member Benny Gervacis, who also held the charge of chairman, and judicial member V Rajendran retired on Monday. With high court ordering that the retired officials may continue till the appointment of the new chairman or members, the KAT will continue to function partially.