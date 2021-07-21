Karipur smuggling case: Close friend Thillankeri, wife depose against Arjun Ayanki

Kochi: Three people, who were questioned in the Karipur gold smuggling case, have given statements against the main accused Arjun Ayanki.

Akash Thillankeri, Arjun's close friend and an accused in the 2018 Shuhaib murder case; T P murder case accused Mohammed Shafi, and Arjun's wife Amala, gave the statements that confirm Arjun Ayanki's role in gold smuggling. They could be named as co-accused in the case.

As per the statements of Akash and Shafi, they were acquainted with Arjun as a CPM worker.

Akash Thillankeri however denied knowledge about Arjun's role in gold smuggling and gangster activities.

Amala's statements that a close friend and relative had warned her about her husband Arjun's criminal links would also be crucial in the case.

A racket, which includes murder case accused, was active in smuggling gold via airports in north Kerala, as per the statements of third accused Thalassery native V K Ajmal who has been arrested.

The Customs, which opposed Arjun's bail plea, did not oppose Ajmal's bail plea. Ajmal, who cooperated with the probe team during questioning, has reportedly passed on crucial information.