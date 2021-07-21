Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karipur smuggling case: Close friend Thillankeri, wife depose against Arjun Ayanki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Three people, who were questioned in the Karipur gold smuggling case, have given statements against the main accused Arjun Ayanki.

Akash Thillankeri, Arjun's close friend and an accused in the 2018 Shuhaib murder case; T P murder case accused Mohammed Shafi, and Arjun's wife Amala, gave the statements that confirm Arjun Ayanki's role in gold smuggling. They could be named as co-accused in the case. 

As per the statements of Akash and Shafi, they were acquainted with Arjun as a CPM worker. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Akash Thillankeri however denied knowledge about Arjun's role in gold smuggling and gangster activities.

Amala's statements that a close friend and relative had warned her about her husband Arjun's criminal links would also be crucial in the case. 

A racket, which includes murder case accused, was active in smuggling gold via airports in north Kerala, as per the statements of third accused Thalassery native V K Ajmal who has been arrested.

The Customs, which opposed Arjun's bail plea, did not oppose Ajmal's bail plea. Ajmal, who cooperated with the probe team during questioning, has reportedly passed on crucial information.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.