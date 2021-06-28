Gold smuggling accused Arjun Ayanki at Kochi Customs office for interrogation

Kannur: Arjun Ayanki, the key suspect in the Karipur gold smuggling case, on Monday visited the Customs Office in Kochi for interrogation. He reached the office by 10.30 am following the instruction of the Customs department.

Ayanki is likely to be arrested by evening, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the second accused from the Ayanki gang and Kannur native Sreelal. Sreelal's voice was identified by the locals from the audio clips seized from quotations gangs. The conversation involved Arjun and Sreelal.

The customs officials suspect that more individuals from Panoor and Mahe are involved in the smuggling racket. Many of them are suspected to have CPM links.

The probe into the recent car-lorry crash in Ramanattukara has exposed the bitter rivalry among various underworld gangs in north Kerala and their political links.

Rival gangs had made elaborate arrangements to trap Arjun Ayanki, a suspected gold smuggler, it was revealed.

In a reported high-speed road chase to tray Ayanki, the car in which one of the gangs was travelling, collided with a cement-laden lorry near Pulinchode near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode around 5 am, killing five.

The accident made the police suspect the involvement of gold smugglers, which led to further investigation.