Smugglers get innovative, gold 'chapathi' seized at Karipur | Watch video

Malappuram: Gold smugglers are getting innovative. In the latest seizure at the Karipur Airport here, the precious metal was found rolled into a 'chapathi' shape.

A video of Customs officials cracking open a container that had flattened gold weighing 796 gm worth at least Rs 39 lakh has been accessed by Manorama Online.

It was the other day that a Malappuram native, Sameej, was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold this way from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Customs sources, it is the first time that someone has attempted to smuggle gold in the form of a 'chapathi'.

To not be found by scanners, the gold was painted black, which is considered a method adopted by smugglers to trick the customs officials at airports.

The other day a Kozhikode native, PA Shameer was caught while attempting to smuggle 1.3 kg gold alloy hidden in his socks.