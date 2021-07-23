Fake lawyer Sessi Xavier flees soon after reaching Alappuzha court to surrender

Alappuzha: A 27-year-old woman, accused of practising law by providing fake documents, turned up to surrender in court here on Thursday but escaped in dramatic fashion even as cops were present at the court premises in Alappuzha.

Sessi Xavier, a native of Kuttanad, arrived at the Alappuzha First-class Magistrate court by 11 am on Thursday. But after realising that she might not get bail, the woman fled. Sessi escaped in a car, parked on the road behind the court with the engine running, according to eyewitnesses.

A plea was submitted to expedite the hearing on the bail petition submitted for the accused, but it was postponed. Meanwhile, the police filed the report in court after adding a non-bailable section. With the inclusion of this section that could fetch up to seven years in prison, the case came under the jurisdiction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

After Additional Public Prosecutor Abdul Khader brought this to the attention of the court, the advocates were directed to file the plea in that court. Sessi, who stepped out, then escaped.

The case

The Alappuzha North police had filed a case, under IPC sections 417 and 419, based on a complaint given by the Bar Association.

Sessi, who has not completed LLB, secured the membership of the Bar Association in 2019 by providing the roll number of another person. She then became a member of the executive committee in the Bar Association poll held in April and later a librarian.

Another complaint states that she had either destroyed or moved the documents that she had provided to get the membership.

A meeting of the Association's executive committee was convened and she was expelled. And a complaint was lodged with the police.