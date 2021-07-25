After Bangaladesh, Kitex gets invite to invest in Sri Lanka  

Kochi: Sri Lankan deputy high commissioner to India , Doraisamy Venkateswaran has invited Kitex to invest in the island nation.

Sri Lanka is the second country which has extended invitation to Kitex to invest after the company announced it's plan to drop 3,500 crore proposed project in Kerala. Earlier, Bangaladesh had invited Kitex to invest after hearing about the face-off the firm had with the Kerala government.

The Sri Lankan deputy high commissioner had held discussions with Kitex Managing Director Sabu M Jacob. Kitex informed that the deputy high commissioner offered excellent infrastructure facilities for investment in Lanka.

Soon after the controversy in Kerala, Kitex had announced investment plans worth Rs 1000 crore in Telangana. A high level delegation of the Madhya Pradesh industries department visited Kitex head office recently offering excellent infrastructure facilities for investment in their state.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also invited Kitex to invest in their respective state.