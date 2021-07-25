"Dharmarajan brought Rs 12 crore illegally for BJP during local body polls"

Thrissur: In a damning disclosure, Dharmarajan, the complainant and a key witness in Kodakara money heist case, has stated that he had brought Rs 12 crore illegally for BJP during the local body polls.

Dharmarajan's statement is part of the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Rs 3.5 crore robbery case at Kodakara. The money was brought from Bangalore on that occassion as well.

The money was physically transported to Kerala in three installments as per the instructions of Ganesh who is deputed at the BJP state commitee office . The telephone number and other details of the person to be contacted in Bangalore were provided by BJP office secretary Gireesh.

In his statment Dharmarajan said "Ten rupee token" technique was used for bringing in the money. As per the technique, a picture of ten rupee note would be send to BJP state committee point person Gireesh. He would send the picture of the same note through WhatsApp to the person who has to send the money. Dharmarajan will then reach Bangalore and show the note to the person responsible for handing over the cash.

Dharmarajan said the person in Bangalore would give the money only after comparing the original note with the WhatsApp picture and confirming that both are same.

His statment makes it clear that there was also a parallel system of physically transporting cash handed over by Bangalore based gold jewllers to the party Kozhikode.

The chargesheet says that Dharmarajan had also carried out task like disbursing money to panchayat members and BJP's workers holding the charge of local body wards in Konni assembly constituency during the recent polls.