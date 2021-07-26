Malayalam
Micro containment zones to check Covid-19 spread in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: July 26, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: With the state reporting an increase in the number of  Covid - 19 cases and Test Positivity Rate (TPR) crossing 12 percent mark, the areas with high infection spread would be declared as micro containment zones if required.

The collectors have been directed to deploy sector magistrates in micro containment zones.

The new order containing the direction for micro containment zones and a fresh set of guidelines will come into effect  from Monday.

The restrictions and relaxations announced for A,B,C,D zones earlier would continue in the same manner. In A and B zones the central and state government offices, public sector undertakings, companies, commissions, corporations will function with 50 percent staff strength.

In C zone  25 percent staff will be allowed while only essential services will be permitted in D zone.

Kerala reported 17,466 new cases of Covid  19  on Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which stood at 11.91 percent on Saturday increased again touching 12.3 percent  on Sunday .The state also reported 66 deaths taking the official toll to 16,035. As many as 15,247 persons recovered from the infection. 

Liquor sale through bars from 9 am to 7 pm

The sale of liquor through bars will be allowed between 9 am and 7 pm across the state from today.

The same timing would be applicable to the BEVCO and Consumerfed liquor outlets.

So far bars were allowed to begin sales from 11 am.

 

