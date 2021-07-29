Beena Satheesh has the last laugh as SC verdict underlines her stand on Assembly ruckus case

Thiruvananthapuram: Former deputy director of prosecutions Beena Satheesh, who was removed from the post of prosecutor for taking a firm stance in the Kerala Assembly ruckus case, has said that the Supreme Court verdict vindicated her stance.

"No matter how much you try to conceal the truth, it will be revealed one day. It was alleged that I had taken a stance that was contrary to the government decision. Only truth and facts were pointed out. I was subjected to witch hunt by the Left government over my stance that the case could not be withdrawn. After getting isolated from everyone, I was mentally distressed and had to even seek treatment. Now, with the Supreme Court pointing out that my stance was right, I feel immensely proud," she added.

"Government advocates should be able to speak out if the government stance is wrong. I only did that. I faced stiff opposition from the government and some colleagues, who are CPM sympathisers. I am from a pro-CPM family. But the party did not help at the time of crisis.

“I, the then government prosecutor, was instructed to withdraw the case, when it was taken up for trial at the CJM court. I took the stance that the case could not be withdrawn. With this, another lawyer was brought in, bypassing me. I got into a heated argument in court with this lawyer, K Rajagopalan Nair. While accepting my contention that an external lawyer should not be making the government's arguments, the court rejected the government plea. Rajagopalan threatened me several times and said that he would be get me thrown out of my post.

“Subsequently, I got removed from the prosecutor post and was transferred to Alappuzha. This happened when there was just seven months left for my retirement," Beena added.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court dismissed the Kerala government's bid to withdraw criminal prosecution proceedings against six CPI(M) members over the bedlam inside the Legislative Assembly in 2015. By way of an appeal, the government had sought to revoke the Kerala High Court verdict giving nod to carry on with the case.