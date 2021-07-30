20 injured as oil leak causes blast at poultry feed plant in Kerala's Palakkad

PTI
Published: July 30, 2021 07:47 AM IST

Palakkad: Twenty people, including fire fighters, were injured on Thursday when an oil leak triggered a blast at a poultry feed plant in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at an isolated hilltop in Thiruvizamkunnu, they said.

Three people, including a fire department personnel, were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The plant, owned by an NRI, was conducting a trial run today but a fire broke out due to oil leak. They sought help from the fire force department. As the fire fighters were trying to douse the fire, the temperature of the oil tank increased and resulted in a blast," a police official told PTI.

Police said the oil tank contained a liquid similar to furnace oil and exploded due to high temperature.

"According to the preliminary assessment, 20 people got injured and they have been admitted to various hospitals nearby. The fire has been doused," the official said.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout