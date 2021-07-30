Kochi: A dental college student was shot dead by a collegemate, who also took his life with the same gun at Kothamangalam on Friday.

PV Manasa, 24, a native of Kannur, was reportedly shot dead by Rahil near the Indira Gandhi College at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam. According to police sources, Rahil is also a student of the college and the duo had quarreled in the past as well.

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm.

Manasa was staying as a paying guest with three other friends. According to television reports, Rahil had reached Kothamangalam from Kannur few days ago.

He had reportedly stormed into the house and dragged Manasa into a room. Her friends heard two gun shots followed by a third one. They reportedly saw Manasa and Rahil lying on the floor.

Manasa is believed to have been still alive when her friends found her, but she was confirmed dead at a hospital.



Manasa had been shot twice, once in the head and on the chest before killing himself. Kothamangalam SI Mahin confirmed the deaths but is yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Locals told Manorama News that Rahil had been staying in the locality since July 4.

More to follow.