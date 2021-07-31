Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman acting a bystander to her sick mother – an inpatient at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram – was abducted in a car and sexually abused.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the woman aged 34, went out of Ward 17 of the hospital to buy some items. She was allegedly pulled into a car from near the Super Speciality Block. A few hours later, the assailants dropped her near the hospital.

Noticing the torn clothes of the woman, hospital staff made enquiries and she revealed the incident. Hospital staff and the police soon took her to SAT Hospital for Women and Children, where the rape was confirmed during a medical examination.

On Friday, a special police team led by Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena arrived at the hospital and took the victim’s statement. A case was subsequently registered and a probe launched.

“There is some incoherence in the woman’s statements as she is mentally challenged. We are examining visuals from the CCTV cameras installed on the hospital campus and Medical College junction to identify the culprits,” said a police officer.