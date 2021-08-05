Revised COVID guidelines: Health minister also insists on vaccination or RTPCR certificates to enter shops

The Opposition staged a walk out in the Assembly on Thursday in protest against the executive order on revised COVID restrictions issued by the Chief Secretary on August 4, which the Opposition said contradicted and added to the policy statement read out by health minister Veena George in the Assembly on August 4.

The conflict of content in the Assembly resolution and the subsequent government order was raised in the Assembly by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. He said the resolution read out by the health minister had not made a vaccination certificate or RTPCR negative certificate or a COVID-recovered certificate mandatory to enter shops.

"The resolution merely said it would be advisable if shops were visited only by people who were in possession of any of these certificates. However, the order issued by the Chief Secretary has made these certificates mandatory, not just to enter shops but also banks, factories, industrial establishments and open tourist spaces," Satheesan said. "Is it practical to carry certificates wherever a person goes, " he asked.

Further, Satheesan said that only 42.14 percent of the population had received a single dose of vaccination.

Though the minister's resolution was about returning to normalcy, Satheesan said the Chief Secretary's order intends to keep people under a prolonged lockdown. He said the order allows people to move out of home only for very limited needs like vaccination, medical emergency, to catch a train or plane, and marriage.

"If this is the case, then even those going to offices will also be fined, " Satheesan said.

He said the police were on what he termed a "fine spree" in Kerala. "The latest order is open to misuse. Already, the police is looking for the flimsiest reason to impose an hefty fine. Kerala has already transformed into a Fine Raj, " Satheesan said.

Nonetheless, health minister Verna George was unmoved. She said the statement she read out in the Assembly gave the broad policy of the government. "The order (which came after) lays down practical measures to implement the policy, " she said. "The essence of the Assembly resolution is not violated in the order, " she said.

In protest, the Opposition walked out of the Assembly.