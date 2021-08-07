Heavy rain likely in Kerala; orange alert in four districts

Kottayam: Kerala is likely to see a spell of heavy rainfall in the coming days.



An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts on Saturday while a yellow alert has been sounded for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are likely to receive very heavy-to-heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been sounded here.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, isolated heavy rainfall (in the range of 64.5mm to 204.4mm) is likely in these districts.

The IMD has also warned that strong winds with a speed of up to 70kmph are likely till Tuesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged those in areas affected by landslides, mudslides and floods in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and those living in areas identified as hazardous areas or uninhabitable areas to take caution.

Those in the disaster risk area should have an emergency kit ready immediately. Instructions for preparing the kit are available here.



In case of heavy rains, do not cross rivers, bathe in rivers or other bodies of water for fishing or any other purpose.



Those living below the dams should make preparations in anticipation of the possibility of water leaking out of the dams and relocate if necessary as per the instructions of the authorities.



Completely avoid night trekking to hilly areas.



The State Disaster Management Authority's Orange Book 2021 explains how to prepare for the districts where orange and yellow alerts have been declared and how to understand the alerts. It is available at this link.

High waves likely



The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has said that sea incursion and high waves (in the range of 2.5m to 3.3m) are likely along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 pm on Saturday.



Fisherfolk and people living along the coastal areas have been asked to exercise caution.



As there is a possibility of severe sea incursion, people living in disaster-prone areas should move out as per the authorities' instructions.

Fishing boats should be safely secured at the harbours. Ensure optimum space between boats to avoid any damage due to collision.

Also, ensure that the fishing equipment does not get damaged.

Completely avoid trips to the beach and recreational activities by the sea.

Orange alerts for coming days:



2021 August 07: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod.



2021 August 08: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha.

August 10, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha.

August 11, 2021: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod

Idukki water level



The water level in the Idukki dam has decreased by 0.02ft and now stands at 2370.32ft. On the same day last year, the water level in the dam was 2347.12ft.