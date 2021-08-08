Kerala to be complete vaccine drive by August end, govt to buy jabs for private hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will try to complete its vaccination drive by August end, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

More than half of Kerala's population have been given at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The centre will provide 24 lakh vaccine doses to the state this month.

A statewide vaccine drive will be conducted from Augst 9 to August 31.

20 lakh doses for private hospitals

In a major step to expand the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Kerala, the state government has decided to purchase vaccines for private hospitals and voluntary organisations.

Meanwhile, the government will buy 20 lakh doses of the vaccine and hand it over to private hospitals at the same rate. The government is making the move after it was informed that small private hospitals were finding it difficult to purchase the vaccine on their own.

Business and other establishments and voluntary organisations can cooperate with the private hospitals to carry out vaccination, said government authorities. Arrangements should be made for the purpose with the respective local bodies. At the same time, bedridden people have to vaccinated in their houses, said the authorities.

Jabs for students, teachers

The vaccination drive till August-end is targeted to cover all final-year degree and post-graduate students and lower primary and upper primary teachers. In addition, the first-dose vaccination of all people aged above 60 years will be completed before August 15.