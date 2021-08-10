Kochi: Even as the Kerala government has announced a special programme to commemorate actor Mammootty's 50th year in the Malayalam film industry, it has yet to proclaim a cash prize for Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh.

While various state governments had announced crores in cash prizes to the medal winners even before they had set foot in Tokyo, the Kerala government's silence has been questioned by many. The opposition also raised the matter in the State assembly.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman's argument is that the government can only decide on cash prizes after a cabinet-level meeting. “The cabinet meets on Wednesday and a decision can only be made there,” Abdurahiman told Onmanorama on Tuesday.

Indian men's hockey team had secured the Olympic bronze medal last Thursday (August 5) by defeating Germany 5-4 in Tokyo.

Abdurahiman has also hinted that the reward will be impressive. "Definitely. There need not be any doubt about it,” the minister said when asked if the hockey goalkeeper will be given a handsome reward for playing a vital role in the national team's success.

“When PT Usha won gold in the Asian Games the government gifted her a Mercedes (sic). The State government has always honoured its sportspersons,” said Abdurahiman reminding that the State has already given Sreejesh a job (Education Department).

Nine athletes from Kerala had gone for the Olympics. Why did the state government not make an offer to them when they left for the games, just like what other states did?

“We have to understand that those states have provisions (for the cash prize) under their sports policy. We don't have one yet but the government will be looking into it," said Abdurahiman.

Meanwhile, the minister has claimed that Kerala was the only state that helped in the preparation of the athletes. "Every Tokyo-bound athlete was given Rs 5 lakh for preparation. Some got it a week before they travelled while others a few days later," the minister said.