Young man stuns mom, sister by bringing home a newborn; children's panel called in

Thiruvalla: A newborn who was being raised by a young man at his home at Perumpetty in Pathanamthitta district for the last few days has been taken over by the Child Welfare Committee. The baby has now been shifted to a care home after the children's watchdog stepped in.

The Child Welfare Committee took the action following a complaint filed by the young man's mother and sister that he had brought home a newborn baby. They also urged the committee to trace the baby's mother.

The baby which was not breast fed for three days was in a bad shape. Under these circumstances the mother and sister of the youth approached the police. Subsequently, the police forwarded the complaint to the Child Welfare Committee.

The Child Welfare Committee workers took the custody of the baby. Had they not shifted the baby to hospital, his life could have been in danger.

The baby was soon shifted to the Thanal Children's Protection Home at Omalloor by the official agency.

The baby boy was born at a private hospital in Thiruvalla town on July 28. The mother and the baby left the hospital on July 1.

The youth who belongs to Perumpetty subsequently took the baby's custody and brought him home.

The police suspect that the woman and the youth had a relationship and the baby was born to the couple. The woman reportedly has a husband and another child. Her family was not aware of the pregnancy and delivery of the baby. However, there is still no clarity about the matter.

A DNA test would be conducted to trace the parentage of the baby. Cases would be registered against the mother for abandoning the baby and against the man for taking his custody.

The youth who had taken the custody of the baby is a driver of a private bus.