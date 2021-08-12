'Elamaram Kareem choked a marshal, Binoy Viswam snatched papers' inside Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A report on the ruckus inside the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday has stated that CPM's Member of Parliament from Kerala, Elamaram Kareem, manhandled and choked a marshal on duty.

Another Kerala MP, Binoy Viswam of the CPI reportedly climbed onto a table and snatched papers from the 'table of the house'. The incident occurred while the house was debating the General Insurance Business Amendment Bill, 2021.

"Elamaram Kareem manhandled and severely choked the neck of one male marshal (security official from Parliament Security Service/Rajya Sabha Secretariat) and dragged him in order to break the security cordon," the report states.

Before the 'unruly incidents', the house had been adjourned and marshalls had swarmed into the chamber to block the opposition MPs from reaching the well of the house.

Several other opposition MPS are also accused of entering the well of the house. Two Congress MPs are also accused of manhandling the security staff while another reportedly swung the rule book at the chair from atop a table.

Meanwhile, a day after the Monsoon session ended amid unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha, leaders of several opposition parties stepped up their offensive accusing the government of crushing their voice in Parliament, "murdering" democracy and bringing "outsiders" as marshals to beat up MPs, a charge denied by the government.

The government on its part alleged that the opposition members misbehaved and pushed the marshals in the upper house when the Insurance Bill was being passed.

It also charged the opposition with disrupting Parliament and not allowing it to function normally.

A video of the melee in the Rajya Sabha where opposition MPs are seen clashing with the marshals also went viral with both sides blaming each other.

(with inputs from PTI)