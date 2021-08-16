Rs 2,000 bonus for employees of govt establishments shut for more than a year

Our Correspondent
Published: August 16, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government will give Rs 2,000 as bonus to employees of government undertakings which have been non-functional for more than one year, State Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced.

The file regarding granting of ex-gratia for those working in such establishments was under the consideration of the Finance Ministry, the Minister stated while chairing an online meeting of the trade union leaders from the State on Sunday to discuss the fixation of bonus for the year 2020-21.

Onam bonus has been already fixed in most of the establishments as per the order issued by the State Government and the circular issued by the State Labour Commissioner. Steps have also been taken to fix rates of bonus with regard to private establishments, he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sivankutty also said the State Government would settle the existing industrial disputes in the State in a time bound manner.

A meeting of the estate owners will be called by the government to discuss the ways to solve labour issues existing in plantations, including those of tea and cardamom.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout