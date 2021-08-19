5-day holiday for govt offices in Kerala from today

Thiruvananthapuram: The government offices in Kerala will remain closed for five consecutive days from Thursday to Monday on account of Onam, Muharram and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

Treasuries and banks will function on Thursday (Muharram). However, these will remain closed from Friday to Monday.

Ration shops will open Thursday and Friday but will not function on August 21, 22, 23. The distribution of Onam kits will continue even after Onam.

Beverages and Consumerfed liquor outlets will not open on August 21 (Thiruvonam) and August 23 (Guru Jayanti).



Last year, bars were allowed to open on Thiruvonam day. Bar owners are hopeful that the bars can be opened this time too. But the Excise Commissioner's office has said that no decision has been taken on this.

Distribution of Onam kits: Special cell formed in Minister’s office

Thiruvananthapuram: A special has been formed in the office of the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies to expedite the distribution of the free Onam kits via the ration shops in the state.



Minister G R Anil has said that ration shops will function on Thursday and Friday. The special cell was set up after complaints that an adequate number of kits was not being supplied to the ration shops.

For complaints on the distribution of kits, contact 9446443064, 7907762654 and 9656586069 on Thursday.

And on Friday, contact: 7012600086, 8921500553 and 8330805595