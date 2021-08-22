Kerala reports 10,402 new COVID-19 cases, TPR at 16.41%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday recorded 10,402 COVID-19 cases while 25,586 persons recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 63,406 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.41 per cent.

The active cases touched 1,63,212, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 66 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's COVID toll has risen to 19,494.

A total of 4,85,017 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,58,431 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,586 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 1,704 persons were admitted in hospitals.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 1,577

Kozhikode 1,376

Palakkad 1,133

Ernakulam 1,101

Thrissur 1,007

Kannur 778

Kollam 766

Alappuzha 644

Thiruvananthapuram 484

Kottayam 415

Pathanamthitta 338

Idukki 275

Wayanad 265

Kasaragod 243

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam 7,420

Malappuram 3,092

Kozhikode 2,795

Palakkad 2,499

Thrissur 2,289

Kollam 1,244

Kannur 1,138

Kottayam 880

Pathanamthitta 803

Thiruvananthapuram 725

Wayanad 542

Kasaragod 532

Idukki 458

Alappuzha 110