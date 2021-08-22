Malayalam
Kerala reports 10,402 new COVID-19 cases, TPR at 16.41%

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2021 06:00 PM IST Updated: August 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Photo: PTI
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday recorded 10,402 COVID-19 cases while 25,586 persons recovered from the infection. 

In the last 24 hours, 63,406 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.41 per cent.

The active cases touched 1,63,212, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 66 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's COVID toll has risen to 19,494.

A total of 4,85,017 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,58,431 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,586 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 1,704 persons were admitted in hospitals.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 1,577
Kozhikode 1,376
Palakkad 1,133
Ernakulam 1,101
Thrissur 1,007
Kannur 778
Kollam 766
Alappuzha 644
Thiruvananthapuram 484
Kottayam 415
Pathanamthitta 338
Idukki 275
Wayanad 265
Kasaragod 243

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam 7,420
Malappuram 3,092
Kozhikode 2,795
Palakkad 2,499
Thrissur 2,289
Kollam 1,244
Kannur 1,138
Kottayam 880
Pathanamthitta 803
Thiruvananthapuram 725
Wayanad 542
Kasaragod 532
Idukki 458
Alappuzha 110

