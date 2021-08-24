Anwar fumes as Satheesan, Murali take offence at his words, long absence in House

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P B Anwar got back at K Muraleedharan, MP, who demanded his resignation for bunking the legislative assembly session for gold mining prospects in Sierra Leone.

Anwar also used offensive remarks against Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on social media for questioning the abusive language he used against a mediaperson.

The MLA who had gone to Sierra Leone in West Africa two months ago had failed to attend the last assembly session even for a single day.

Anwar on his part explained that he had taken three months leave with the consent of the CPM leadership and would return to Kerala next month.

The controversy began after Anwar used abusive language on social media against the journalist who wrote a series of reports about MLA's absence from his assembly constituency.

Satheesan reacted saying that the legislator’s behaviour was below standard and offensive. Anwar reacted to Satheesan in a derogatory manner on Facebook.

The legislator also used foul language against Muraleedharan who remarked that if Anwar had no time to attend the assembly session then he should quit.

Anwar clarified that he had to travel abroad due to the financial crisis. He had earlier claimed his business back home had been badly affected because of the fake reports being given by the media continuously.

The CPM-backed leader won for the second time from Nilambur constituency in the recent state polls. Even though the Opposition made his absence then too from the assembly a major campaign issue in elections, Anwar managed to win, though with a reduced margin.