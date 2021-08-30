Kerala govt announces Rs 344cr project to prevent Chellanam coastal erosion

Kochi: The Kerala government on Monday announced a project worth Rs 344 crore to prevent coastal erosion at the Chellanam village in Ernakulam district.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine said the projects aim to bring an end to the situation where the villagers have to be rehabilitated during the next monsoon season.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, State Industries Minister P Rajeev at Chellanam. Photo: Special Arrangement

The construction works will be finished without any delay, the minister said while announcing the government project.

According to the project, tetrapods will be installed along the coast spending Rs 344.2 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“Chellanam coastal area has become the sad face of the state. The government aims to ensure the safety of the lives and assets of the people of Chellanam and to prevent coastal erosion there,” the minister said.

The minister said the tender procedure for the project will start on September 15 and end in November. This is aimed to get the necessary funds from the Centre.

The Irrigation Department has been instructed to prepare a detailed project report based on study reports.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, State Industries Minister P Rajeev at Chellanam. Photo: Special Arrangement

The coastal protection project has been envisaged based on the study conducted by the Chennai-based National Centre for Coastal Research.

The study has identified 10 hotspots across the state where coastal erosion is severe. Among the hotspots, Chellanam has been given priority. Along with installing tetrapods, geotubes are also used to protect the coasts of Chellanam.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev, who chaired the meeting, said the government has carried out the works to ensure coastal protection at Chellanam in a speedy manner.

"Chellanam could be made a tourist spot if an artificial beach is also created as soon as the construction works are over," he said.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, State Industries Minister P Rajeev at Chellanam. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chellanam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district is the worst coastal erosion-affected area in Kerala. More than 15,000 people living on the 17.5km coastal stretch in Chellanam live under seashore erosion threat almost round the year.

The situation worsens when the southwest monsoon lashes the coast (between June and August), and during the formation of cyclonic storms in the Arabian Sea.

Jalasamadhi organised by Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedi in June, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

The residents of the coastal village have been staging a series of protests demanding a permanent solution to the crisis for several years.

Onmanorama had recently published an in-depth five-part series on coastal erosion and related issues in Chellanam. Read and watch the series here.