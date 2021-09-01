Kerala nurse administers 893 vaccines doses in 7.5 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala nurse created a record, when in a marathon effort on August 15, she administered COVID vaccines to 893 people in 7.5 hours, leading to state Health Minister Veena George coming personally to appreciate her work.

Pushapalatha works as a junior public health nurse at the state-run Chengannur District Hospital, Alappuzha district.

However, she said this marathon effort came out well because of team work, with each and every health worker doing their role well.

"I did not do this for a record and everything was done as per the rules," said Pushapalatha.

Soon after this became a news, it drew criticism that health workers are overworked and it could lead to some issues.

In response, George said that this need not be seen in a negative way.