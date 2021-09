Teachers’ Day awards: Kerala govt selects 41 winners

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has announced the awards for the best teachers in the state as part of the Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on September 5 every year. For 2021, there are 14 winners in the primary section, 13 in secondary, nine in higher secondary and five in vocational higher secondary education (VHSE). The complete list of the 41 winners follows:

Primary teachers

1) J Selvaraj (Headmaster, St Mary’s LPS, Vizhinjam)

2) D R Geetha Kumari (Headmistress, Govt. UPS, Nallila, Kollam)

3) V Anil (Govt LPS, Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta)

4) A Tahira Beevi (Headmistress, Govt LPS, Konattussery, Alappuzha)

5) Binu Joy (Headmaster, St Antony’s LPS, Kurumbanadom, Kottyam)

6) T B Molly (Headmistress, Govt UPS, Nedumuttom, Idukki)

7) K M Noufal (Govt UPS, Payipra, Muvattupuzha)

8) P Ramesan (Tirumangalam UPS, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

9) C Mohanan (Headmaster, GUPS, Puthiyangam, Alathur)

10) Biju Mathew (GM UPS, Melmuri, Malappuram)

11) M K Lalitha (Headmistress, Govt LPS, Vellayil East, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

12) A E Satheesh Babu (AUPS, Kunjom, Mattilayam, Wayanad)

13) K C Gireesh Babu (Headmaster, Thottada West UPS, Kannur)

14) P Krishnadas (GLPS, Talangara West, Kasaragod)

Secondary teachers

1) K V Shaji (Govt HS, Vazhamuttom, Pachallur, Thiruvananthapuram)

2) M A Abdul Shukoor (SVPM HS, Vadakkumthala, Kollam)

3) T Rajeev Nair (Headmaster, Marthoma High School, Mekkozhoor, Pathanamthitta)

4) Isaac Daniel (Bishop Hodges HSS, Mavelikkara)

5) Michael Cyriac (Headmaster, St Ephraem HSS, Mannanam, Kottayam)

6) A Sainaba Beevi (MES HSS, Vandanmedu, Idukki)

7) P V Eldho (Headmaster, GHSS, South Vazhakkulam, Ernakulam)

8) V T Geetha Thangam (GHSS, Nagalassery, Palakkad)

9) K P Rajeevan (PMSA HSS, Chappangady, Malappuram)

10) U K Shajil (GG HSS, Balussery, Kozhikode)

11) M Sunil Kumar (Headmaster, RGMR HSS, Noolpuzha, Wayanad)

12) T A Suresh (Shenoy Memorial Govt HSS, Kannangaly, Payyannur)

13) D Narayana (GHSS, Pandy, Kasaragod)

Higher secondary teachers

1) K Santhosh Kumar (Govt V&HSS, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram)

2) Dr K Lailas (Principal, GHHSS, Cherthala South)

3) Saji Varghese (MG HSS, Thumbamon, Pathanamthitta)

4) Dr K A Joy (Principal, St Antony’s HSS, Puthukkad, Thrissur)

5) M V Pratheesh (NSS VHSS, Mundathikkode, Thrissur)

6) Babu P Mathew (Principal, HSS, Kannadi, Palakkad)

7) N Santhosh (Panthalloor HSS, Kadambode, Malappuram)

8) S Geetha Nair (GVHHS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

9) K S Shyal (Principal, SKMJ HSS, Kalpetta North, Wayanad)

VHSE teachers

1) Sabu Joy (Dr VVV KAM GRFT VHSS, Karunagappally, Kollam)

2) V Priya (Principal, Govt VHSS, Kaippattur, Pathanamthitta)

3) Ratheesh J Babu (Principal, Govt VHSS, Pambady, Kottayam)

4) A V Vijana (Principal, Govt HSS, Wadakkanchery, Thrissur)

5) N Smitha (SHMG VHSS, Edavanna, Malappuram)