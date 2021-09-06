Jaleel accuses Kunhalikutty of operating black money deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore

Kochi: K.T.Jaleel MLA continued his tirade against former minister and IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, saying that the latter was the kingpin behind the black money deals worth Rs 1021 crore taken place at the Muslim Legue-ruled A.R.Nagar Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district.

Kunhalikutty had created 862 fake accounts in the bank using 257 customer IDs merely for money laundering purposes. Kunhalikutty had given loans to many Muslim League leaders in an illegal manner, Jaleel alleged.

Jaleel claimed that Kunhalikutty had misled the State Assembly over the bank account details of the latter's son Ashiq Pandikadavath.

Jaleel raised these allegations by making public the report of the Registrar of the Cooperative Societies regarding the illicit investments at the bank.

Earlier, Jaleel had said that the Cooperative Department had unearthed black money deals worth Rs 300 crore in the bank. He had also alleged that all this money belonged to Kunhalikutty and this was amassed by him through corrupt means.

Earlier on Thursday, talking to reporters outside the enforcement directorate office in Kochi, Jaleel had raised the issue of financial irregularities committed by Kunhalikutty in the name of financial activities of the Muslim League mouthpiece in the state.

Jaleel said the ED had taken note of the allegations he had levelled against Kunhalikutty both inside and outside the State Assembly and had issued a notice to him for taking his statement.