COVID-19: 20,487 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR drops to 15.19%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,487 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 43,55,191.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,861 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.19 per cent.

With 181 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 22,484.

As many as 26,155 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 41,00,355.

The active cases also came down to 2,31,792, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 95 were health workers, while 102 had come from outside the state and 19,497 infected through contact. The source of infection of 793 among them is unknown.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,13,495 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,81,858 are under home or institutional quarantine and 31,637 are in hospitals.

2272 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

The Weekly Infection Population Ration (WIPR) is more than seven per cent in 692 wards in urban areas and 3416 wards in rural areas.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 2,812

Ernakulam - 2,490

Thiruvananthapuram - 2217

Kozhikode - 2,057

Kollam - 1660

Palakkad - 1600

Malappuram - 1554

Alappuzha - 1380

Kottayam - 1176

Wayanad - 849

Kannur - 810

Pathanamthitta - 799

Idukki - 799

Kasaragod – 284

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1779

Kollam 2063

Pathanamthitta 1344

Alappuzha 1738

Kottayam 1463

Idukki 863

Ernakulam 3229

Thrissur 2878

Palakkad 1931

Malappuram 2641

Kozhikode 3070

Wayanad 986

Kannur 1550

Kasaragod 620

Vaccination

The state government also said that 79 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 11 and 31 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

More than 94 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 51 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said. It further said that only 12.9 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1 per cent of those under treatment are in the ICU.