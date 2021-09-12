Surgery saves cat that swallowed fishing hook and string

Kochi: Momu made only one mistake - gobbled up a fish it had found by the wayside. The cat merely acted upon its natural instinct. But it also ended up swallowing the fishing hook and the nylon string that were in the mouth of the fish. The hook even pierced its intestine.

Seeing the cat wriggling in pain, its owners Sona and Sarath rushed Momu to the district veterinary hospital. An X-ray and scanning tests revealed the fishing hook and also the wounds caused by the string.

After the doctors informed that the surgery was the only way to safely remove the fishing hook, Sona and Sarath gave their consent.

Led by district veterinary centre chief Dr Indira, a team of Dr Latheef, Dr Parvathy and Dr Anand performed the surgery and successfully removed the hook and the string. The wounds in the intestine were also stitched up.

Currently, only the district veterinary centre has facilities to carry out X-ray and scanning tests on pet animals in emergencies. The doctors said that as they were able to find the exact spot of the fishing hook through tests, they could remove it through surgery.

Now, after medicines and five days of care, Momu is back to its jolly self. Momu is once again ready to go out for evening strolls along with Sarath and Sona, who are natives of Kumbalangi. But the Persian cat would have probably learned its lesson and would keep its distance from any wayside delicacy.