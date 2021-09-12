Three women drugged and robbed inside Nizamuddin Express, suspect identified

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST Updated: September 12, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Police taking the mother and daughter, who were robbed, to a hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram: Three women, including a mother and daughter, were drugged and robbed inside the Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Super Fast train on Sunday.

A woman named Vijayalakshmi told the Railway Police that they were robbed of 35 sovereigns of gold ornaments and two mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the photo of the suspect has  been released. The suspect, identified as Agzar Bagsha, is a common thief who is already under the scanner for similar crimes.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to Manorama News, the woman realised that she and her daughter were robbed after they woke up feeling dizzy at Thiruvananthapuram.

The duo had boarded the train at Agra and was supposed to alight at Chengannur, where they were going to attend the wedding of a relative.

Another woman named Kousalya, who had boarded from Coimbatore to get down at Aluva, has also complained that she was drugged and robbed of a mobile phone and some cash.

It is understood that the compartments were mostly vacant due to the COVID-19 situation.

The trio consumed food upon reaching Coimbatore and they claim to not remember anything until waking up at Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayalakshmi suspects that someone had mixed drugs in their food. 

Manorama News reported that Vijayalakshmi identified the suspect as a fellow traveller.

The Railway Police told Onmanorama that the trio was undergoing treatment at the General Hospital.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout