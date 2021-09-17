Woman delivers stillborn baby after 3 govt hospitals in Kerala shooed her away

Chathannoor (Kollam): Three government hospitals in Kerala have been blamed for forcing a woman experiencing labour pains to run around seeking timely attention. Finally, after four days of intense struggle, she delivered a stillborn baby.

These hospitals were alleged to have sent back the fully pregnant woman, Meera, who was in acute pain.

The 23-year-old, presently residing at Kulamada in Parippally, had to face the ordeal due to the laxity of the three public hospitals: the Rama Rao Memorial Government Taluk Hospital at Paravur, the Government Victoria Women's Hospital in Kollam and the SAT Hospital at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Meera's husband Mithun is from Kalluvathukkal, near Parippally, in Kollam.

Meera had approached the Rama Rao Hospital as an outpatient initially. On September 11, she was referred to the Victoria Hospital from the Rama Rao Hospital after she complained of stomach ache. But since there was no woman to accompany her as a bystander, she was not admitted to the Victoria Hospital. Instead, she was referred to the SAT Hospital. On September 13, she got admitted to the ICU of the SAT Hospital. There, the doctor did not even examine her and she was sent home, the couple alleged.

After feeling acute pain, on September 15, Meera reached the Kollam Medical College Hospital. When she underwent scanning, it was found that the child was motionless. Then later at the hospital, she delivered the stillborn baby. The body of the baby was five or six days old.