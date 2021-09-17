23,260 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.28L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 23,260 new COVID cases and 20,388 recoveries on Friday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,88,926.
So far, 42,56,697 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 21,983 contracted the virus through contact while 159 came from outside the state and 120 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,28,817 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 4013, 3143, and 2095 respectively.
A total of 131 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,296.
There are currently 5,37,823 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 5,11,461 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,362 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 4,013
Ernakulam - 3,143
Kozhikode - 2,095
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,045
Malappuram - 1,818
Alappuzha - 1,719
Palakkad - 1,674
Kollam - 1,645
Kottayam - 1,431
Kannur - 1,033
Pathanamthitta - 983
Idukki - 692
Wayanad - 639
Kasaragod - 330
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,978
Kollam - 1,204
Pathanamthitta - 686
Alappuzha - 1,404
Kottayam - 1,400
Idukki - 623
Ernakulam - 2,202
Thrissur - 2,928
Palakkad - 1,526
Malappuram - 1,864
Kozhikode - 2,192
Wayanad - 663
Kannur - 1,336
Kasaragod - 382