23,260 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.28L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 23,260 new COVID cases and 20,388 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,88,926.

So far, 42,56,697 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 21,983 contracted the virus through contact while 159 came from outside the state and 120 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,28,817 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 4013, 3143, and 2095 respectively.

A total of 131 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,296.

There are currently 5,37,823 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,11,461 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,362 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 4,013



Ernakulam - 3,143

Kozhikode - 2,095

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,045

Malappuram - 1,818

Alappuzha - 1,719

Palakkad - 1,674

Kollam - 1,645

Kottayam - 1,431

Kannur - 1,033

Pathanamthitta - 983

Idukki - 692

Wayanad - 639

Kasaragod - 330

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,978

Kollam - 1,204

Pathanamthitta - 686

Alappuzha - 1,404

Kottayam - 1,400

Idukki - 623

Ernakulam - 2,202

Thrissur - 2,928

Palakkad - 1,526

Malappuram - 1,864

Kozhikode - 2,192

Wayanad - 663

Kannur - 1,336

Kasaragod - 382