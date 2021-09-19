Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to vaccinate infants against pneumonia next month

Our Correspondent
Published: September 19, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Covid-hit Africa yearns for Indian medicines, vaccines
Representative image: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government will begin vaccinating infants against meningitis and pneumonia from next month.

Announcing the decision here on Saturday, Minister for Health Veena George said three doses of the recently introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) will be administered to children aged 1.5 months, 3.5 months and nine months, as part of the universal immunisation programme.

PCV is used to inoculate infants, young children and adults against pneumococcal disease. Minister George said medical officers and other health workers were now being trained to administer the vaccine.

RELATED ARTICLES

Expensive treatment

It has been established that pneumococcal pneumonia -- aggravated lung infection -- has been a major cause of deaths of children below five. Cough with phlegm, fever, rapid/difficulty in breathing, chest pain are its major symptoms.

If aggravated, the patient will have difficulty in having food and water. The treatment is expensive.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.