Kerala records 15,692 new COVID-19 cases; 22,223 more recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,692 new COVID-19 cases and 22,223 recoveries on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 1,67,008.

The new cases were reported after testing 89,722 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 17.48 percent.

With 92 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 23,683. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 66 had contracted the virus through contact while 14,875 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 687 is yet to be traced.

There are 64 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 45,24,158 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 43,32,897 recovered.

A total of 4,96,103 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,71,399 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,704 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,507 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are are 678 wards in 2,507 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 2,504

Ernakulam - 1,720

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,468

Kozhikode - 1,428

Kottayam - 1,396

Kollam - 1,221

Malappuram - 1,204

Palakkad - 1,156

Alappuzha - 1,077

Kannur - 700

Pathanamthitta - 561

Idukki - 525

Wayanad - 510

Kasaragod - 222

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,271

Kollam - 1,506

Pathanamthitta - 738

Alappuzha - 1,507

Kottayam - 1,482

Idukki - 889

Ernakulam - 2,730

Thrissur - 2,369

Palakkad - 1,590

Malappuram - 2,423

Kozhikode - 2,316

Wayanad - 942

Kannur - 1,079

Kasaragod - 281