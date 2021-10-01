Malayalam
CAG report flags appointment of 961 unqualified teachers in engineering colleges

Our Correspondent
Published: October 01, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Over 7,000 vacancies of teachers in govt, aided schools to be filled up
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 1,000 teachers in engineering colleges in Kerala are unqualified, states a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The CAG found that 93 teachers in government engineering colleges, 49 in government-aided colleges, 62 in government-controlled self-financing colleges, 750 in self-financing colleges and seven in central self-financing colleges in Kerala were unqualified. They were apparently appointed in violation of the existing norms.

The CAG has given a report to the Kerala government and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, citing that the above-mentioned 961 teachers are unqualified. All the colleges were they are employed are affiliated to the said Technological University, which is also known as Kerala Technological University.

The teachers of government-aided and government-controlled self-financing colleges have received huge sums of money as salary through promotion posts created in violation of rules, the report further stated.

In view of the CAG report, the Technological University registrar has officially asked all college principals to provide information regarding the qualification of engineering college teachers.

Decision on Phd for college teaching put on hold

New Delhi: The central  government has put on hold the decision making Phd (Doctor of Philosophy) as the basic qualification for appointment of teachers in colleges and universities.

(Doctor of Philosophy is the most awarded degree at the highest academic level after a course of study.)

The Union Ministry of Education has clarified that anyone who passes the UGC-NET exam is eligible to apply for appointment as assistant professor.

The earlier order was to grant appointments to Phd holders from 2021-22.

