Setback to KT Jaleel as SC refuses to stay Lokayukta order on nepotism

New Delhi: In a setback to former higher education minister of Kerala, K T Jaleel, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a Lokayukta order which had found him guilty of nepotism.

With this, Jaleel, a CPM-backed MLA in the Kerala assembly, withdrew his plea from the apex court. The Supreme Court held that Jaleel's appointment of a relative as the general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules, was unconstitutional.

The apex court said due procedure was not followed in the appointment.

Jaleel resigned from the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet in April, days after the state Lokayukta held that he had ‘abused’ his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative. A division bench of the Lokayukta had on Friday submitted the report against Jaleel to the Chief Minister and had said the minister should not continue in the post.

The bench had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proved.

The Lokayukta verdict was on a complaint filed by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Adeeb, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

Adeeb was the manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.