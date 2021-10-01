Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pala campus murder: 'Did not intend to kill her,' accused Abhishek tells police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
pala campus murder
The victim Nithina and the alleged murder weapon (right).
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Abhishek, the youngster who murdered his colleague Nithina on the campus at St Thomas College, Pala, told the police that he had not intended to kill her.

According to reports, Abhishek said that he was upset after being spurned by Nithina, with whom he had been in love for some time.

'He sat calmly after killing her'
The security guard of the college has said that he witnessed the murder from afar.

RELATED ARTICLES

Talking to media persons, the security personnel said that Abhishek and Nidhina were seen quarreling before he attacked her.

"From a distance, I saw them quarreling. After a short while, the man pushed the lady and dragged her down by getting hold of her neck. Then I saw blood splatter. The man then wiped his hands and sat calmly on a chair. Even when the girl was rushed to the hospital, he sat there emotionless," the security personnel said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.