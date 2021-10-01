Malayalam
Chilling murder on campus: classmate slashes girl's neck with paper-cutter in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2021 12:25 PM IST Updated: October 01, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Pala St Thomas College murder
The murder victim (left) and the assailant Abhishek (right).
Topic | Kottayam

Pala: A college girl was brutally murdered on the campus of St Thomas College here in Kottayam district.

The victim has been identified as Libina Mol, a resident of Thalayolaparambu in Vaikom.

The assailant reportedly slashed the neck of the student.

The chilling incident occurred as the girl arrived to take an examination on Friday morning.

The murderer, Abhishek Baiju, a resident of Vallichira, was her classmate. He has been taken into custody soon after the crime.

Abhishek resorted to the murder after the girl reportedly spurned his romantic overtures.

He used a paper-cutter to slash the girl's neck. A heavily bleeding Libina was rushed to the Marian Hospital, but she succumbed soon.

(To be updated)

