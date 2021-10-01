Ramesh Chennithala quits three Congress-related posts

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has resigned from three posts relating to the party amid the ongoing crisis within the organisation over the state unit's restructuring process.

Chennithala resigned from the posts of Jaihind channel's president, Rajiv Gandhi Institute's chairman and K Karunakaran Foundation's president. He sent his resignation letter to the party on September 24. However, the party has not yet accepted it, according to reports.

The senior leader has been miffed over the recent developments in the party which started with the replacement of him by V D Satheesan as the leader of the opposition following the party's defeat in the assembly polls earlier his year. Chennithala, who heads the I faction of the party, has been sidelined in the party since then. With the appointment of K Sudhakaran as the KPCC president, the traditional power axis, headed by Chennithala and Oommen Chandy, who leads the A group, had lost its grip over the party machinery.

Chennithala has been holding the three posts, which he has quit, for the past 15 years since he took over as the PCC president. He kept to occupy the posts even when V M Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran succeeded him as the PCC chief.

Now his stance is that Sudhakaran should take over the posts. The institutions he has quit, including the party's mouthpiece channel, together has incurred a loss of Rs 35 crore, as per reports. Chennithala's resignation letter will be processed only after auditing these institutions, reports said.

VD Satheesan with Ramesh Chennithala

The Congress in Kerala has been witnessing a series of resignation of late following the appointment of the new leadership. Recently, Sudheeran quit the party's Political Affairs Committee and AICC membership. He is yet to recall the decision even after the party leaders urging him to do so.

Before that KPCC general secretaries K P Anilkumar, G Rethikumar and secretary P S Prashanth quit the party and joined the CPM.