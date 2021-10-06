Sleep-deprived old man beats sick wife to death with walking stick

Kuravilangad: In a startling disclosure, a 86-year-old man revealed that he murdered his wife because he was deprived of sleep as she used to remain awake through the night due to illness.

Ramankutty, a resident of Kuravilangad in Kottayam district, disclosed that he struck his wife Bharathi, 82, with a walking stick. She sustained grievous injuries on the head and face, resulting in her death.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

Ramankutty told the police that he had informed the family members about his sleep deprivation due to his wife’s illness. The police suspects that this could be the reason for the murder.

However, Ramankutty gave incoherent and contradictory answers to the police when asked about the reasons for murdering his wife.

The accused was remanded in custody for 14 days by the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Pala. Ramankutty who is suffering from various health issues was also given medical aid.

The autopsy revealed that the woman had sustained injuries on the head, forehead and face with a coffee plant stick which was used as walking aid.

The deep cut on the head and forehead besides complications related to illness, led to her death. Bharathi was found dead on the bed in the early hours of Monday.

Even though Ramankutty jumped into a well in the backyard of the house soon after the murder, local people rescued him.