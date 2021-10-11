Coal crisis: No power cut in Kerala till October 19

Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said that a decision on imposing power curbs in Kerala had been deferred to October 19, by when a clear position on the national coal crisis is expected to emerge.

The minister said Kerala was facing a daily shortage of 400 MW. All the 27 central thermal stations upon which Kerala depends on for cheap power from outside the state, are coal-based. Two private companies from where KSEB sources its power have already closed down.

Kerala requires 3800 MW daily. Of this, 1600 MW is generated domestically, mostly from hydel stations. Kerala gets 2200 MW daily by way of short- and long-term agreements with private power producers. "This has now dwindled to 1800-1900 MW, " the minister said.

Though KSEB was trying to purchase the deficit power from the power exchange, the minister said it could mobilise only 100 MW.

The minister,said there was adequate stock for the next three days.

The minister said KSEB was purchasing power on a day-to-day basis from the open market at an exorbitant cost.

If Kerala has been able to weather the power crisis at least for the now, it is because the weather has been on its side. Heavy rains have kept Kerala hydel stations adequately nourished; reservoirs are now 83% full.