CPM defends minister Riyas, says he explained party's stand on 'better governance'

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, who upset some of his colleagues by declaring that MLAs should not accompany contractors during meetings, has found the backing of his party, CPM.

A Vijayaraghavan, the acting state secretary of CPM said that minister Riyas had only elaborated on the LDF government's general policy.

Vijayaraghavan was addressing the media in the capital on Friday, hours after Riyas had proclaimed that he was unwilling to back off from his statement made in the Assembly, which had forced a retort from fellow CPM MLA AN Shamseer.

"The CPM has a clear plan on how the government and the offices of ministers must function. Minister Riyas has only elaborated on the general policy of the government," said Vijayaraghavan.

Claiming that the people have placed their faith in the government to be more efficient and provide better opportunities, Vijayaraghavan added: "The people expect the government to implement its plans effectively. To do that, the government must act steadfastly, for which the government offices and that of the ministers must become more efficient.

"The CPM has held discussions and made suggestions in this regard."