Thodupuzha: Two died after a running car was swept away by the floodwaters here on Saturday.

The car was swept away by the undercurrent on Moonunkvayal bridge near Arakkulam.

The deceased include Koothattukulam native Nikhil, 27, and a girl whose identity is yet to be found.

The girl was found dead in the car, which was recovered from the Kaniyan stream, 500 metres away from Moonunkvayal bridge. Nikhil's body was found nearby.