Is Cheriyan Philip returning to the Congress fold? Parleys likely on

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Congressman, Cheriyan Philip, has been associated with the Left forces in Kerala for nearly two decades now. He may return to the Congress fold soon and informal parleys between the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leadership and Philip are currently going on, reports say.

The Congress leadership in Kerala feels that Philip's return would nullify the negative impact of the recent crossing over of a half a dozen disgruntled leaders to the CPM fold.

But Philip has not yet opened up his mind on the question of returning to his parent party. He termed such reports as speculative.

However, Congress veteran A K Antony, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala have spoken to Philip.

Now, all eyes are on the public function to be held in the Capital city next week in which Oommen Chandy and Cheriyan Philip are set to share the stage.

At present, the KPCC leadership is in huddle over the appointment of a new set of office-bearers for the KPCC. It is reliably learnt that once the selection of office-bearers is over, more fruitful talks on Philip's re-entry will be held.

Philip had distanced from the CPM and the LDF after he was denied Rajya Sabha seat last time. The Left had all through fairly engaged him after he parted ways with the Congress years ago.

The CPM picked Kairali TV Channel head John Brittas instead of Philip for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Though Philip was later offered the post of Khadi Board vice-chairman, he declined to accept the post. The conciliatory talks held by CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan with Philip reportedly did not succeed.

Philip made a scathing attack on the Kerala Government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day by alleging that the government failed to tackle the flood situation properly. It is in this context that Philip's re-entry into Congress has become a hot topic of speculation.

Philip left the Congress party formally prior to the 2001 Assembly elections after he was denied an Assembly ticket. He then unsuccessfully contested against Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally Assembly constituency under the LDF banner. Since then Philip has been associated with the CPM.

In the 2006 and 2011 Assembly polls too, he again fought elections under the LDF banner, but lost. But even after leaving Congress, he maintained cordial relationships with Congress leaders such as Antony and Oommen Chandy.