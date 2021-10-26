Overseas medical graduates need not undergo internship again for India registration, practice

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala has said that the registration for medical practice cannot be denied for those who have taken MBBS degree from the foreign universities and acquired eligibility for practice after successfully completing internship there. Such candidates should not be compelled to undergo internship once again if they have the required eligibility for registration as stipulated by the Medical Council of India.

Justice P B.Suresh Kumar gave the verdict in a petition filed by Sadiya Siyad of Thiruvananthapuram, who took her MBBS degree from the Dubai Medical College.

She filed the petition before the High Court, challenging the order of the State Medical Council that she has to undergo internship again for getting registration for practising as a doctor in the State.

The court ordered that she should be given registration within two months after assessing her eligibility for medical practice without insisting for another round of internship.

The State Medical Council, on its part argued that the internship was made mandatory because it was imperative for a doctor working in the State to know local language, culture, ailments and treatment methods prevalent in the State.

The court said that if the State Medical Council felt that the knowledge of ailments and treatment methods prevalent in the State as a mandatory condition for the doctors to get registered for medical practice in the State, what it could do is to request the Central Council to amend the law so as to include this aspect.