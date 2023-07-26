National Medical Commission suspends recognition of Alappuzha Medical College

Alappuzha: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has temporarily suspended the recognition of T D Medical College in Alappuzha (also called as Alappuzha Medical College), a 60-year-old institution that has 175 MBBS seats.

The NMC has cited “non-compliance” with the set standards as the reason. A letter intimating the action taken reached the Medical College authorities on Wednesday.

The development has left medical students a worried lot. The authorities have claimed that corrective action would be taken at the earliest.

An NMC team had carried out a surprise inspection at the hospital two months ago. It found a series of lapses, especially concerning infrastructure and a shortage of staff.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated a six-storey super speciality block built for Rs 173.18 crore in January. However, it is alleged that the NMC team listed the lack of an Emergency Medicinal Treatment facility as a reason for the suspension.

"Also, there was a shortage in the number of faculty, especially that of Senior Resident Doctors,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the authorities assured that all the lapses highlighted by the NMC would be promptly addressed by taking adequate corrective action.

“We’re taking corrective actions and documentation to rectify the situation on a war footing. After completion of the measures, we’ll submit an application at the NMC headquarters in New Delhi. The state government, too, would be assisting us in the process. We’re confident of meeting all the NMC standards and hope to restore the recognition in a month,” the official said.

The main courses offered include MBBS, post-graduate training in basic specialities (MD, MS and Diploma courses), and super specialities (DM and MCh).