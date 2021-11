Up to us to overcome communalism, casteism: CM Pinarayi in his 'Kerala Piravi' message

Thiruvananthapuram: On the eve of Kerala Day, when the state came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said it is up to the people to overcome challenges posed by communalism and casteism.

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Kerala's birthday, the CM said, "It is up to us to overcome the challenges posed by communalism and casteism and to uphold religious brotherhood and democratic values."

He made the statement in a Facebook post in which he also said that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, including education, health, food and welfare, and have set an example to the world in all these matters.

“Kerala has achieved this success saga by standing solidly on the strength of progressive movements and farmers and labourers' uprisings held prior to Kerala formation. The revolutionary steps such as education Bills and land reforms taken up by the successive Left Governments later became the moving spirit behind the State's progress. The social and political consciousness achieved through these progressive fights turned out to be the greatest strength of the State,” the CM said in his post.

“This is the land where we have reaped success by defeating the forces of hatred and divisiveness. We have to carry forward that fight more vigorously. Let us strive together for a better tomorrow by ushering in unity, peace and prosperity in society,” the CM said.

Following the Linguistic Reorganisation of states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence from the then Madras state on November 1, 1956.

Earlier in the day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveyed his greetings to Keralites all over the world on the eve of Kerala Piravi or birthday.

In his message, he said, "My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved state, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam."

(With PTI inputs)